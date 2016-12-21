Saints vs. Bucs: The top 5 stat categories to compare

The Saints will play the Buccaneers once again. The teams just met a couple of weeks in a defensive struggle. This time around though, look for a totally different game in the dome. WhoDatdish has focused on five statistical categories to look at that may decide the game.

The last three games inside the dome were by these scores: 26-19, 37-31 (OT), and 42-17.

Certainly, there is no reason to believe that another 16-11 game will come about. Drew Brees is also coming off of a blazing hot performance against the Arizona Cardinals. The biggest key to this game will be what team can punch it into the endzone vs. taking a field goal. The Red Zone will be critical on both ends of the field. The pressure will be on the Saints defense to keep the Bucs out of the endzone. If the Saints defense can hold the Bucs to three touchdowns the Saints will win. Look for the Saints to score at least 30-35 points in this one.

Last time these teams played Tampa Bay won the rushing battle by out rushing the Saints 104-46. However, the stats are a little deceiving. Both teams averaged about three yards a carry. The main difference was that the Buccaneers ran the ball twice as much. Hopefully, Sean Payton will see this. Balance is going to be needed in this game. At the very least, have a 60% to 40% pass to run split. Moreover, Tim Hightower will be needed to run more north and south versus Ingram. Jukes and running wide just won’t fly against this speedy Tampa defense.

This is the picture that Saints’ fans want to see. A referee’s flag stuck in the bright white pants. Once again, the last time the teams met the Saints were penalized 13 times for 104 yards. Tampa Bay was flagged seven times for 65 yards. Mistakes will kill the Black and Gold. Foolish errors cannot happen again on Sunday. Communication will be another key component on Sunday. Coaches and players must be on constant alert that everyone is supposed to be in the right place. Giving free yardage to the opponent is a momentum killer.

Who Dat Nation will have to come out with some extra sound. Remember, this game will be the last time the Saints will play this year in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Regardless, if the Saints win the lottery and make it to the postseason, the journey will be a ton of road games upcoming. Let it out Saints fans. All the frustration and anger should come out on Sunday. No reason to hold back now.

Desperate times call for desperate measures. The Saints will simply need divine intervention in order to not get eliminated by kickoff. The scenarios are too convoluted to elaborate. If The Saints somehow stay alive another week then someone higher must be watching. A Christmas miracle perhaps. Then onto a New Year’s celebration. Who knows?

