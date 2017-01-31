Saints Draft Profile: Temple Linebacker Haason Reddick

Before the Senior Bowl, Temple’s Haason Reddick wasn’t on many top ten lists of linebackers for the upcoming NFL Draft. Just a few days later, a lot has changed.

The New Orleans Saints should have their eye on Haason Riddick out of Temple. Reddick, during his college career, primarily played as an edge rushing defensive end/outside linebacker. By NFL standards, however, he’s woefully undersized for the role. Listed during the Senior Bowl weigh-ins at 6’1″ and 231 lbs., Reddick played at around 225 during his time with the Owls.

There has been discussion about the possibility of him moving into an inside linebacker role in the NFL. He could line up either as a weakside linebacker in a 4-3 defense or as one of the middle backers in a 3-4 scheme. During Senior Bowl practices the move was made.

Playing a role very similar to what Dannell Ellerbe currently plays with the Saints, Reddick was easily a standout.

Of five or so players to dramatically improve their draft stock, Reddick’s versatility opened many eyes in Mobile last week.

Aside from Reddick, only safety Lorenzo Jerome out of tiny St. Francis (PA) earned more in future draft stock value. But the ability of Reddick to blitz, tackle at the line of scrimmage, drop back into pass coverage, close with lightning speed and put leather on opposing offensive players with earthshaking force has catapulted this young star into the first day of the Draft.

It’s likely Reddick would be at home as a middle linebacker in the NFL as well. He showed great ability in Senior Bowl practices to follow direction. “Easily coached” and “coachable” are terms that will improve your stock immeasurably. At the Senior Bowl Haason Reddick did everything asked of him and more.

If the Saints miss out on Reuben Foster and Reddick is available to them in round 2 he’d be an outstanding pickup. Certainly, Saints’ new linebackers coach Mike Nolan would be ecstatic at the chance to work with a player who can wear so many hats and wear them well.

Interestingly, Reddick began his career at Temple as a walk-on playing safety.

The Saints could do much worse for youth at MLB.

