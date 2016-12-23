Saints’ Breaux, Bucs’ Cherilus, Dotson, Gholston ruled out

NEW ORLEANS (AP) The New Orleans Saints have ruled out cornerback Delvin Breaux for their home finale Saturday against Tampa Bay, while the Buccaneers have announced they’ll be without defensive end Gholston, and offensive tackles Gosder Cherilus and Demar Dotson.

Breaux injured his shoulder at Tampa Bay on Dec. 11 and has not played since. Gholston has been nursing an elbow injury, while Cherilus has been bother by his groin and ankle, and Dotson has concussion symptoms.

The Saints have listed linebackers Dannell Ellerbe and Craig Robertson, center Max Unger and fullback John Kuhn as questionable. Ellerbe and Unger have been limited by foot injuries, while Robertson is nursing a shoulder injury and Kuhn a sore hip.

Also questionable is Bucs defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, who’s nursing a sore foot.

—

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL