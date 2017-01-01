Saints at Falcons live stream: How to watch online

The Atlanta Falcons will host the rival New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon in Week 17. Here is how to watch this NFC South rivalry game online.

Week 17 of the 2016 NFL season is here. 10 of 12 teams have clinched NFL playoff berths, but there is still a lot to play for in the final week of the season. One of those games of importance will be between the NFC South rivals in the New Orleans Saints (7-8) and the Atlanta Falcons (10-5).

Kickoff from the Georgia Dome in Atlanta will be at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon. FOX will have the NFC telecast. The available live stream can be found on FOX Sports Go.

New Orleans enters play at 7-8 and out of playoff contention in the NFC. The Saints at times had the look of a potential NFC playoff team, but could never string together a series of wins to make an honest playoff push. This is the third season in a row Drew Brees and company will be home this January.

Atlanta clinched the NFC South in Week 16. This is the Falcons’ first division title since the 2012 NFL campaign. Atlanta is guaranteed to host at least one NFC playoff game as a division winner. Should the Falcons beat the Saints in Week 17, Atlanta will be the No. 2 seed in the 2016 NFC Playoffs and would be getting a first-round bye.

Date: Sunday, Jan. 1

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: Georgia Dome

TV Info: FOX

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

According to OddsShark.com, the Falcons will be laying 6.5 points at home to the visiting Saints. The associated moneylines for this NFC South rivalry game are Atlanta -275 and New Orleans +235. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 56 points.

Atlanta defeated New Orleans on Monday Night Football back in Week 3. The Falcons have gone 4-1 in NFC South play this season, with a season sweep of the Carolina Panthers in tote. With a shot to get a first-round bye, no doubt Falcons head coach Dan Quinn will have his team energized on Sunday against the arch rival Saints.

