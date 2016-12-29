Saints at Falcons: Game preview, odds, prediction

The Atlanta Falcons will host the rival New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon. Here is a game preview, the betting odds, and a final score prediction.

Week 17 of the 2016 NFL season will be on display New Year’s Day, Sunday, Jan. 1. These are all division rivalry games this week. One game to keep an eye on is the New Orleans Saints (7-8) traveling to play the arch rival Atlanta Falcons (10-5). Kickoff from the Georgia Dome on Sunday afternoon will be at 4:25 p.m. ET. FOX will have the telecast.

New Orleans has been eliminated from playoff contention in the NFC. However, the Saints view the Falcons as their arch rival and would love nothing more than to win in the Georgia Dome for a final time. The Falcons move into brand-new Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2017.

Atlanta has clinched the NFC South division title for the first time since 2012. The Falcons can clinch a first-round bye in the 2016 NFC Playoffs with a win over the Saints on Sunday. Atlanta will be either the No. 2, No. 3, or the No. 4 seed in the 2016 NFC Playoffs.

Odds

Point Spread: Atlanta -6.5

Moneylines: Atlanta -275, New Orleans +235

Over/Under: 56.5

According to OddsShark.com, Atlanta will be laying 6.5 points to visiting New Orleans. The associated moneylines for this game are Atlanta -275 and New Orleans +235. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 56.5 points.

Here are the trends to know with the Saints: 1.) New Orleans is 8-3-1 against the spread in its last 12 games. 2.) The Saints are 7-1-1 against the spread in their last nine road games. 3.) The point total has gone under in seven of the Saints’ last 10 road games. 4.) New Orleans is 2-4 against the spread in its last six games against Atlanta. 5.) The Saints are 15-6 straight up in their last 21 against the Falcons.

Here are the trends to know with the Falcons: 1.) Atlanta is 4-1 against the spread and straight up in its last five games. 2.) The point total has gone over in all five of the Falcons’ last five games. 3.) Atlanta is 4-9 against the spread in its last 13 home games. 4.) The Falcons are 4-2 straight up in their last six games at home.

Take the over in this game. This is a bitter rivalry game between two southern dome teams that love to put up points. Both defenses are better in 2016 than in 2015, but expect this one to be a barn-burner in Atlanta.

With Atlanta having a just-win scenario to get a first-round bye in the 2016 NFC Playoffs, expect Falcons head coach Dan Quinn to have his team fired up on Sunday in Week 17. If Atlanta needed any more motivation, this is the final regular season game in the history of the Georgia Dome. It’s only fitting that Atlanta gets to host its longest rival in the Saints.

Atlanta will win the game, but expect the Saints to cover. This rivalry series is almost always decided by a touchdown or less.

Pick: Falcons 31, Saints 27

