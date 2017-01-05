Report: Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill ruled out vs. Steelers

The Miami Dolphins have ruled out quarterback Ryan Tannehill for Sunday's playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to multiple reports.

Matt Moore is will start his fourth-straight game in Tannehill's absence. He is 2–1 in Tannehill's absence with eight touchdowns and three interceptions.

Tannehill suffered a sprained ACL and MCL in Week 14 against the Arizona Cardinals, which resulted in his first missed NFL game in five years. He has never played in the postseason.

Sunday's game marks the Dolphins' first playoff appearance since 2008.

