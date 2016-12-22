Ryan Tannehill gives his offensive lineman Yeti coolers for Christmas

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill might not be on the field but he’s still a presence in the locker room. For Christmas this year he gave all his offensive lineman Yeti coolers.

Omar Kelly of the Sun Sentinel first reported it on Twitter this afternoon.

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill bought his offensive linemen Yeti coolers for a Christmas gift. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) December 22, 2016

If you’re not aware, Yeti coolers aren’t cheap. The most expensive cooler – the Tundra 350 – goes for a whopping $1,299.99. It has 19,000 cubic inches of capacity and holds up to 82.4 gallons. The description for the Tundra 350 states it’s great for holding many offshore fish, a perfect gift for any South Floridian.

What Kelly didn’t report was the kind of cooler Tannehill purchased but it’s safe to assume he went big. A large community initiative for the Miami Dolphins is “Fins Weekend” which is accompanied by a fishing tournament in which plenty of Dolphins players participate in including Tannehill.

Although Tannehill got hurt this season he’s had his best year statistically as a pro, and through 13 games he had only been sacked 29 times. The offensive line as a whole has been on the naughty list since after the Tennessee Titans game.

While the Yeti coolers are sweet and will probably be very useful Tannehill will have to up his creativity next year. Trevor Siemian of the Denver Broncos gave his teammates Skittles-dispensing coats for Christmas.

Beast mode would approve.

