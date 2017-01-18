Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin: NFL Draft Scouting Report

Ryan Ramczyk, the junior from Stevens Point, Wisconsin has declared for the 2017 NFL Draft following an excellent campaign where he shot up the draft boards.

A graduate of Stevens Point High School, he was named first-team all-state by Wisconsin Football Coaches Association and honorable mention all-state by Associated Press as a senior.

Ramczyk initially went to UW-Stevens Point, where he played his way to first and second team All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference selections in 2013 and ’14. He transferred to Wisconsin after the team had announced Paul Chryst as their new head coach. He spent all of 2015 as a redshirt before making a splash this season.

Standing tall at 6’6″ and weighing in at 314 pounds he has the size to make it at the next level. His combination of strength, athleticism, and size make him a highly sought after prospect. His selection as the first team All-Big Ten tackle make him highly touted, but an injury suffered late could raise some red flags for the big man.

Measurables:

Height: 6’6″

Weight: 314 lbs.

Class: Junior

Games Watched:

2016- Ohio State, Minnesota, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Western Michigan

Strengths:

Run blocking monster, has great drive off the ball, and opens up running lanes you could fit a semi-truck through. Size and strength are there to fit in on an NFL line. Solid in pass protection, and looks the part of a left tackle in the NFL. Gets into the second level quickly, and showed he can be a great lead blocker, and get outside and to the next level on screen plays. Fires off the ball, and usually makes first contact driving defenders back. Could be a left tackle and protect the blindside, or a run blocking right tackle.

Weaknesses:

The injury red flag needs to be waved here, Ramczyk was battling through a hip injury at the end of the year, and it’s never good to be dealing with those at a young age. Pass protection can be iffy at times, but showed progression throughout the year. His height gives him less leverage, needs to improve getting down and gaining leverage. His scheme at Wisconsin was very run oriented, questions are still there surrounding his ability to pass block, and cover the edge more frequently, and against better competition.

Pro Comparison: Doug Free

Projection: Mid-Late 1st Round

