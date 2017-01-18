Ryan Ramczyk a popular Denver Broncos mock draft pick

The Denver Broncos could be in search of offensive line help early in the 2017 NFL Draft, and Wisconsin OT Ryan Ramczyk is already a popular mock draft pick…

Ramczyk is widely considered the best offensive tackle along with Cam Robinson of Alabama in what is also widely considered a very weak class at the position. With only one year of experience at Wisconsin, Ramczyk doesn’t have a lot of games played at the highest level, but his rapid ascent led to a decision to leave school with one year of eligibility remaining.

That likely means that Ramczyk received very positive reviews from the NFL Draft advisory committee, and probably also received good feedback from his coaches at Wisconsin about leaving school.

Even with one year remaining, it’s clear that this player is ready for the next level.

Known for his great length and athletic ability, Ramczyk displayed advanced skills for someone with little D-1 experience. NFL.com scout and draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah recently put out his list of the top 50 prospects in this year’s class, and Ramczyk ranked 14th overall. Here’s what he had to say:

He has ideal size and bulk for the position. In pass protection, he bends easy and has a sharp, quick punch. He can slide and mirror athletic rushers. He does a nice job of reworking his hands and settling down late vs. power rushers. He is very aware vs. twists and stunts. In the run game, he has some initial knock-off power but he needs to become a better finisher. Overall, he doesn’t have a lot of experience but the tools are there for him to be a solid starting left tackle very early in his career.

That assessment is good for the Broncos, who have uncertainty at both tackle positions as I write this. Russell Okung’s contract is not an ideal situation for the team, and the right tackle position is in a complete shambles. If the Broncos were able to talk Okung into a pay reduction and draft Ramczyk to be their new right tackle for a year or two until eventually moving to the left side, it could be an ideal situation.

If Ramczyk is there with the 20th overall pick, it would be a bit of a surprise since he’s considered the top OT in this year’s class. The Broncos could potentially trade up to get him if they feel he can be a left tackle for the foreseeable future.

