Ryan Mathews Era Likely over in Philadelphia After Season-Ending Injury

Ryan Mathews played just 14 games over two seasons with the Eagles

Once a first-round pick by the San Diego Chargers, Ryan Mathews has spent more time on the injury report than on the football field. His most recent injury will continue that trend, and force him to miss the Eagles season finale against the Cowboys.

Head coach Doug Pederson acknowledged Mathews suffered a serious injury, believed to be a herniated disk in his neck. Between his injury history and contractual status, his time as a Philadelphia Eagles could be over.

Pederson says Mathews suffered the injury prior to a critical fourth-down play where he was stuffed on fourth-and-goal in the third quarter.

Mathews signed a three-year contract worth $11 million with Philadelphia prior to 2015 when Chip Kelly was running the show. With a $5 million cap hit and just $1 million in dead money, the Eagles could save a significant amount of cash by moving on from the 29-year-old.

Philadelphia has Darren Sproles signed through next season, and carries back-ups Wendell Smallwood, Kenjon Barner, and Byron Marshall. Many expect the Eagles to draft a running back for the second-straight year, but this time focusing on a back who can be the future.

Smallwood has provided a nice change of pace mentality on the field, but does not have the makeup of an NFL starter. The rookie out of West Virginia has just 77 carries this season with one touchdown.

Using a third round pick on a back such as Samaje Perine, D’Onta Foreman, or Corey Clement is expected for the Eagles.

Philadelphia originally traded their first-round pick to Cleveland to acquire Carson Wentz, but recovered the Vikings in the Sam Bradford deal. Executive Howie Roseman is expected to draft either a wide receiver or cornerback with the first-round pick when the NFL Draft comes to Philadelphia this spring.

