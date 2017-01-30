Ryan Delaire: Breakout Candidate for 2017

Is the third year the charm for Carolina Panthers defensive end Ryan Delaire?

This offseason brings a plethora of questions to the Carolina Panthers roster. They have free agents at multiple positions and will have to decide who is worth bringing back, who to cut, and where they should improve via free agency and the draft.

At defensive end, both Charles Johnson and Mario Addison are free agents. While they hope to retain at least one of these veterans, an unknown name could emerge in 2017 to give the Panthers added depth at a cheap price to help them spend in other areas.

That name is Ryan Delaire. Panthers fans surely know of the undrafted free agent who was signed after being cut by two teams in his first offseason. He made the Panthers roster in 2015 and in his first career game recorded two sacks. Unfortunately, he finished his rookie season with just 2.5 sacks and did not contribute much in his next eight games for the Panthers.

Still, the Panthers liked what they saw and kept Delaire on the 53-man roster for the 2016 season. That year he opened up by showing some promise with 21 snaps in Week One and 17 in Week Two. While he did not record a sack, he brought pressure and showed the upside Carolina wanted to see in a rotational role. Unfortunately, a knee injury put him on injured reserve causing him to miss the next eight games.

Again, the Panthers showed their faith in Delaire by marking him as their one player designated to return from IR in 2016. He returned in Week 11 and was put right back into a rotational role. Delaire played the next four weeks and averaged 25 snaps per game, about 37 percent of the defensive snaps over that span.

Delaire added a sack in Week 13 and showed versatility as a pass rusher who can use both a bull rush and speed to add pressure. Bad luck again struck Delaire and knee surgery placed him back on the IR for the second time in his second season.

In 2017 it will be “make or break” time for Delaire as he is a restricted free agent at the end of the year. The Panthers have shown that they have faith in his abilities and on tape you can see why. Injuries have held him back to date, but if he can overcome the setback, the Panthers will likely again show their faith by keeping him in the rotation replacing either Mario Addison or Charles Johnson.

If he can stay on the field, he may be another hidden gem and breakout candidate. Similar to how Addison, who only had 3.5 sacks in his first three seasons broke out back in 2014.

