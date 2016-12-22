Russell Wilson went all out on Christmas gifts for his Seahawks teammates

Russell Wilson is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, but he plays behind an offensive line that has struggled to protect him this season. They’ve ranked toward the bottom of the league in that department, partly due to a rash of injuries, but that didn’t stop Wilson from rewarding the big men up front with sweet Christmas gifts.

He gave them all Samsung curved UHD TVs, which is nice.

But that’s not all! Wilson also gave every single one of his teammates a first-class ticket on Alaska Airlines to wherever they’d like.

Quarterbacks treating their offensive line to Christmas gifts is nothing new, but it is to Trevor Siemian. He gave his linemen Skittles-dispensing coats, which probably weren’t as expensive as TVs, but it’s the thought that counts.

