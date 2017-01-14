Russell Wilson Tripped By Own Lineman for Safety (Video)

The Atlanta Falcons picked up a huge two points when Russell Wilson was tripped by his own lineman and fell into the end zone.

The Seattle Seahawks thought they had a big play in special teams thanks to Devin Hester. After being added thanks to the injury to Tyler Lockett, it looked like the veteran return man had taken Seattle inside the Falcons’ 10-yard line. Instead, a dumb holding penalty forced them inside their own 10-yard line. And from there, things just got worse for Russell Wilson and company.

On the first play of the ensuing drive, a handoff to Thomas Rawls was stuffed in the backfield for a big loss. That clearly backed the Seahawks up even further, having to line up at the 2-yard line. And from there somehow things only continued to devolve for the Seattle on the road—at least on this drive in the second quarter.

Wilson lined up under center to take the next step, but never even got off his line after taking the snap. His right guard, backup Rees Odhiambo, stepped back and to his left, right onto the foot of his quarterback. That sent Wilson tumbling right onto his backside in the end zone. Subsequently, the Falcons defense was able to get to him quickly and touch him down for a huge safety to swing the momentum of the game early on:

Russ is tripped by his own lineman into the end zone. 2 POINTS! #SEAvsATL #NFLPlayoffs https://t.co/y882OXGwzO — NFL (@NFL) January 14, 2017

Though there have been times where the Seahawks could blame Russell Wilson for issues, this wasn’t one of him. This has to all go on Odhiambo for making a play that a lineman should never be close to. Granted it’s a tough spot for the backup lineman, filling in for Germain Ifedi, who was hurt on the opening drive. Even still, that’s textbook “things you aren’t supposed to do while playing guard.”

Wilson falling backwards for the safety put the Falcons only down one and receiving the ensuing punt. They were able to convert on that as well, kicking a field goal to go up, 12-10. Needless to say, that safety is an ugly way to lose any type of control or momentum on the road.

This article originally appeared on