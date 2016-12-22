Russell Wilson takes amusing swipe at Richard Sherman during Seahawks’ press conference

A day after Richard Sherman threatened to take away a reporter’s credentials only to apologize for it over Twitter, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson did his best to defuse any tension between the team and the media Wednesday.

“Don’t make me take your credentials,” Wilson told reporters before being asked a question, an obvious tongue-in-cheek swipe at the Sherman incident.

On Tuesday, Sherman told Jim Moore of 710 ESPN that he could “ruin [his] career” after Moore had asked Sherman about his sideline shouting match with coaches during the Seahawks’ win last Thursday.

When Moore asked how Sherman how he would end the reporter’s career, Sherman fired back, “I’ll make sure you don’t get your media pass anymore.”

Sherman expressed his appreciation for the media on Twitter after the incident.