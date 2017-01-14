Watch Russell Wilson get tripped by his own lineman to hand the Falcons a safety

The Seattle Seahawks were this close to adding to their three-point second-quarter lead against the Falcons, before a series of unfortunate events resulted in two points for Atlanta (on FOX and FOX Sports GO).

Returner Devin Hester took a Falcons punt back for more than 70 yards to seemingly give the Seahawks first-and-goal, but Seattle committed holding on the line of scrimmage prior to the kick, pushing the Seahawks all the way back to inside their own 10-yard line.

After a 3-yard loss on first down, Russell Wilson lined up with essentially one goal for the rest of the possession: don’t give up a safety.

Cue the sad trombone sound effects:

Rookie right guard Rees Odihambo stepped on Wilson’s right foot, sending the QB falling backward into the end zone and allowing Atlanta to come away with the safety — and the internet immediately responded with one voice:

It’s funny because the Duke University men’s basketball player trips people, you see.

