The Seattle Seahawks were this close to adding to their three-point second-quarter lead against the Falcons, before a series of unfortunate events resulted in two points for Atlanta (on FOX and FOX Sports GO).

Returner Devin Hester took a Falcons punt back for more than 70 yards to seemingly give the Seahawks first-and-goal, but Seattle committed holding on the line of scrimmage prior to the kick, pushing the Seahawks all the way back to inside their own 10-yard line.

After a 3-yard loss on first down, Russell Wilson lined up with essentially one goal for the rest of the possession: don’t give up a safety.

Cue the sad trombone sound effects:

Russ is tripped by his own lineman into the end zone. 2 POINTS! #SEAvsATL #NFLPlayoffs https://t.co/y882OXGwzO — NFL (@NFL) January 14, 2017

Rookie right guard Rees Odihambo stepped on Wilson’s right foot, sending the QB falling backward into the end zone and allowing Atlanta to come away with the safety — and the internet immediately responded with one voice:

Grayson Allen in at center for the Seahawks #SEAvsATL pic.twitter.com/QwZnbWZrYs — Logan Drumhiller (@ldrumhiller) January 14, 2017

Grayson Allen playing on the Seattle seahawks offensive line. Big if true — Ryan Whitney (@ryanwhitney6) January 14, 2017

Apparently Grayson Allen plays right guard for the Seahawks. #SEAvsATL — David (@davidjzabel) January 14, 2017

Grayson Allen is so proud of the Seahawks OL right now — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) January 14, 2017

It’s funny because the Duke University men’s basketball player trips people, you see.