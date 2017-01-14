Russell Wilson falls down in the end zone for safety (Video)

Russell Wilson will certainly want to forget this latest play that gifted the Atlanta Falcons two points.

The Atlanta Falcons defense has gotten right back on their feet after a rough start in the NFC Divisional Round. They are locked in a tight matchup with the Seattle Seahawks, but the NFC South champions trimmed the Seahawks’ lead to one point with a safety.

The Falcons have since taken a 12-10 second-quarter lead. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson stumbled after taking the snap and his leg got caught by one of his offensive linemen, which caused this unfortunate play. Here is a video of Wilson falling down and giving the Falcons much-needed momentum.

bchurney: Russell Wilson safety Fox NFL Playoff: Seahawks at Falcons https://t.co/OZfze7R8Hy pic.twitter.com/Ezq5sIMUnp — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) January 14, 2017

The Seahawks offense stormed off to a hot start on their first drive. The NFC West champions ate the clock on a nine-minute drive before scoring a touchdown. However, the Falcons offense has not backed down as they quickly responded with a touchdown of their own. It remains to be seen whether they can continue to roll against a tough Seahawks defense.

This game is widely expected to be an offensive shootout. The beginning of this game has indicated this will be the case. Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is looking to build on his MVP-caliber regular season and hush his critics that point to his 1-4 playoff record. Meanwhile, Wilson is looking to tack onto his already impressive playoff resume.

Wilson and Ryan have previously met in the playoffs. Ironically, Ryan won his first playoff game against this Seahawks team in the 2012-13 season. After a furious comeback by the Seahawks following a 20-0 deficit, Ryan led his offense downfield for a last-second field goal. This won the game for the Falcons. It remains to be seen how this rematch will turn out.

