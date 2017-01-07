Russell Wilson aids long Thomas Rawls run with block (Video)

Russell Wilson did something for Thomas Rawls that he and other quarterbacks don’t do very often.

The Seattle Seahawks continue to hold off the Detroit Lions in a defensive showdown with a 19-6 lead. The Seahawks and Lions are now in the fourth quarter. Despite the low scoring, running back Thomas Rawls has exploded for an otherwise dull Seahawks offense. Rawls has rushed for a total of 156 yards on 24 carries so far. His longest run went for 32 yards toward the end of the third quarter. Rawls hurdled through multiple Lions defenders while receiving unlikely help. Quarterback Russell Wilson came through with a block to give Rawls more yards.

However, many fans are questioning the refs due to a missed block in the back call. Here is a video for you to judge whether the officials were right to not call anything.

Nonetheless, Rawls has performed impressively in the Seahawks’ playoff opener at home. The Seahawks have endured issues with their running game this season, contributing to offensive struggles. However, Rawls continues to occasionally show flashes of Marshawn Lynch-like ability.

Lions fans are sure to be upset about the thought of another missed call, though. Head coach Jim Caldwell claims that he heard officials admit they missed a facemask call on a Seahawks touchdown. This was the Seahawks’ only touchdown of the game. Wide receiver Paul Richardson can be seen grabbing a Lions defender’s facemask.

The Seahawks will seek to close out a sound defensive performance. This will not be easy against Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, though. Stafford broke an NFL regular-season record with eight fourth-quarter comebacks.

