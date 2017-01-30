Rumor Mill: A story about Roseman, Lurie and DeFilippo

An unfortunate story continues to pick up steam about the Eagles and Joe DeFilippo.

In an interview last week on The Morning Show with Angelo Cataldi on 94 WIP-FM, the long-time radio host spoke with the Philadelphia Eagles‘ executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman. The focus of the interview revolved around something that some fans have been concerned about for a while and others are just hearing about. Is Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie becoming more involved with football operations?

The story:

The rumor is Lurie is becoming increasingly impatient and upset about the fact that the Eagles haven’t won a Super Bowl yet. It’s been 25 years, and so far, no dice.

Here’s what we know. Over the weekend, well over three sources reported a story involving head coach Doug Pederson, Roseman, Lurie and quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo. Most of us knew that, when DeFilippo was hired, had a clause in his contract. That clause allowed him to interview with another team for their offensive coodinator position if he was given the opportunity. Recently, the New York Jets have shown interest. True to their word, Pederson, Lurie and Roseman signed off and allowed him to do so.

Here’s where it get’s tricky. Lurie later rescinded. That cancelled DeFilippo’s interview. It appears Lurie may be more involved in football decisions than we may have thought. There’s a concern about whether or not that’s a good thing.

The fallout:

Eagles fans old enough to remember former owner Norman Braman are fully aware of damaging that can be. Younger football fans have learned this lesson from the likes of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder. We all respect the desire of all of those guys to win, but fans being fearful of “meddling” owners is completely understandable.

So why did he do it?

Frank Reich is the offensive coordinator (as you know). What you may be unaware of is there was a fear by this organization that they may lose him in the off-season. Is it safe to say Lurie, now seemingly becoming more and more obsessed with winning, saw the possibility of losing his offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach?

If that was the case, was he wrong for stepping in? Yes, we’ve seen the damaging effects of too much owner involvement. We also know the danger of having a franchise quarterback with no consistency in the coaching ranks. Whatever the reason, this is a story that may continue to pick up steam.

We’ll keep you updated if something noteworthy happens.

