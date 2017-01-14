Roy’s Way-Too-Early 2017 Saints Mock Draft

It’s that time of year again, New Orleans Saints fans. In the lead-up to the real thing in late April you’ll see daily doses of mock draft after mock draft. We at WhoDatDish are no different and will be throwing these around like crazy over the next few months.

The New Orleans Saints have a decent core group of players heading into the 2017 Season. But there are several holes that need to be filled, either in free agency or in the NFL Draft. A pass rusher opposite Cameron Jordan, a cornerback, an offensive guard and a middle linebacker are what most analysts agree to be the primary needs in New Orleans.

Hopefully, the Saints will begin to meet those needs in free agency. We’ll write more about that in upcoming articles. But it will also be necessary to bring in an infusion of new talent from the college ranks to develop for the future. Even if they don’t start immediately.

The Black and Gold have a steady history of hits and misses from the draft during the Sean Payton era. But Sheldon Rankins and Michael Thomas appear to be bona fide and legit additions to the future of the franchise. We’ll hope that 2017 brings at least that number of success stories.

Most would consider the number one need for the Saints a solid pass rusher. This reporter would concur. But let’s state for the record, if Alabama middle linebacker Reuben Foster is available at pick number 11 and the Saints pass on him, overlooking Eddie George for Alex Molden will look like a genius move. Foster is a generational prospect at the position and would immediately upgrade Dennis Allen’s rebounding defense.

Assuming Reuben Foster is gone, and he likely will be by pick 11, here’s how this fan projects things to go:

Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford

Much speculation and many mock drafts have tied University of Tennessee edge rusher Derek Barnett to the Saints at this pick. See also Alabama’s Tim Williams or either of the University of Florida cornerbacks.

A few weeks ago Solomon Thomas wasn’t even being tied to anybody in the first round of the draft. Then some big plays in Stanford’s bowl game against North Carolina really turned heads and some mocks recently released even have him going as high as the top five.

Again, if Reuben Foster is available at this pick the Saints take him. No doubt. If Solomon Thomas is gone then Derek Barnett is also a fine pick. But just go on any draft site or YouTube and watch some video of Solomon Thomas. This kid is all motor. He’s also very bright. He famously showed up on announcement day to declare for Stanford holding a small tree he’d uprooted, the Stanford tree is the school’s mascot, and wearing some Urkel glasses to show he was fully embracing the university’s reputation as Nerdtopia.

At 6’3″ and 273 pounds he brings to mind a younger Cameron Jordan and would be a fine compliment playing opposite the current Black and Gold star.

Adoree’ Jackson, CB, Southern Cal

I was really sold on taking Ohio State middle linebacker Raekwon McMillan at this pick until I really got into watching some extensive game footage of him in action. Looked like a slower, less agressive version of Stephone Anthony.

Adoree’ Jackson is listed all over the draft boards you’ll find on the internet. But he has some major pluses should he fall to the Saints in the 2nd round. He’s a fine cover corner who’ll certainly progress with some proper NFL caliber tutelage.

The biggest attraction with Jackson is his obvious value as a kick and punt returner as a rookie. Even if it took him time to develop into a starting corner he’s going to help whatever team lands him from day one with his return skills. This is an area the Saints need as much help with as a cornerback.

Interesting tie in here: the first and second round picks so far were born in Illinois and played collegiately in California.

Forrest Lamp, T, Western Kentucky

The big board used to put this mock together is from CBSSports.com. Only one big board was used for sake of consistency and on the one used here Forrest Lamp is projected to be picked around 75. Recently, however, he’s been moving up and rather quickly. Some now see him as a late first to early second round pick. If he’s available in the 3rd round when the Saints pick, they should grab him.

The photo used here shows him going up against the University of Alabama’s Tim Williams but you can see video of the Western Kentucky/Alabama game where he went up against Jonathan Allen and Ryan Anderson as well. He held his own throughout the contest.

Projected to move to guard in the NFL due to his lack of length (he’s 6’3″, 300 pounds) Lamp is the versatile talent the Saints need to provide immediate offensive line depth and to be a future starter. If he falls to the 3rd round he’d be a tremendous bargain.

Gerald Everett, TE, South Alabama

6’4″, 240 pounds, fast, pass catching tight end. This is the legitimate red zone threat the Saints have been missing.

In his senior season with the fledgling South Alabama football program the Lithonia, Georgia native helped the Jaguars take out Mississippi State in their 2016 season opener as well as knock off then number 19 San Diego State. He appears to be the big body Sean Payton has been hoping Brandon Coleman would become and the type of player the Saints haven’t had since the departure of Jimmy Graham.

How will he translate to the NFL and being around bigger and faster competition? NFL scouts will get the chance to see when Everett plays in the Senior Bowl and has the chance to showcase his stuff around future NFL talent.

Matthew Dayes, RB, North Carolina State

The Saints haven’t had a legitimate change of pace or “satellite back” since the departure of Darren Sproles. Marcus Murphy was intended to be that piece of the puzzle but hasn’t developed.

Matthew Dayes is Darren Sproles, Jr. Yes, that’s three offensive weapons to only two defensive players so far in this mock draft but we’re going best player available here. That’s the strategy the Saints typically employee and it’s hoped that other holes will have been fixed in free agency.

Having a running back like Dayes opens things up more for Drew Brees and the Saints play-calling brain trust. Remember the nifty screens? The wheel routes? Pierre Thomas? Sproles? Dayes brings them back to relevancy.

Chad Kelly, QB, Ole Miss

Well, here he is folks, your heir apparent to Drew Brees. Despite the many off-field issues and inconsistency, there’s no denying the physical attributes and pedigree Kelly brings to the table.

Kelly has been a prototypical NFL quarterback since high school and certainly learned a ton from Uncle Jim. He’s hot-headed and needs to mature but a year or two behind a guy like Drew Brees could make all the difference in the world where a kid like Chad Kelly is concerned.

He’s eaten a huge helping of humble pie throughout 2016 and maybe, just maybe, he’s ready to turn a corner. At any rate, there’s no risk in taking a gamble in the 7th round.

