Rough seasons come to end when Rams host Cardinals (Jan 01, 2017)

This is not the way the Arizona Cardinals or the Los Angeles Rams wanted to finish the 2016 season.

When the schedule was released, many in both organizations thought the Week 17 matchup could be for the NFC West crown. Now the game in the Los Angeles Coliseum is more about draft position and not getting players hurt.

Neither the Cardinals or the Rams can finish the season with a winning record. That is a major disappointment from where many experts picked Arizona to end the season. Pro Football Hall of Fame voter, Howard Balzer, who writes for Lindy’s Pro Football Preview, picked the Cardinals to win the Super Bowl before the season.

Preseason predictions were also tough on ex-Rams head coach, Jeff Fisher, who exclaimed on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” television program that “I am not going (expletive) 7-9, or 8-8 or 9-7 or 10-6 for that matter. This team is too talented.” Fisher was wrong on all points. The Rams hope to finish 5-11 with a win Sunday (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX).

A player that is talented is Arizona running back David Johnson. The second-year professional out of Northern Iowa continues to shatter the NFL record books. Johnson is the only player in NFL history to amass 100 or more yards from scrimmage in each of his first 15 games to start a season. Johnson also became the first Cardinals player to gain more than 2,000 yards from scrimmage in a season. Johnson’s teammates know how special a player he is.

“I was messing with (Arizona Cardinals general manager) Steve (Keim) earlier (saying) we need to get his (Johnson’s) contract done right now because after every game he’s getting more and more expensive. He’s going to be like 10-percent owner of the franchise,” future Hall of Fame wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald said.

Johnson has 33 career touchdowns in 31 NFL games, adding to his franchise record for a player in his first two seasons. Johnson has 14 more touchdowns than the previous record holder, Ottis Anderson with 19 from 1979-80. Johnson should be able to add to his total against a Rams’ defense that is worn down and frustrated.

“It’s horrible. I don’t know what else to say,” Rams Pro Bowl defensive tackle Aaron Donald said after another loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 16. “We just keep losing and we just need to keep trying to find ways to win and finish games. Definitely frustrating. I’m tired of going home mad every week,”

The Rams’ defense had to carry a poor offense all season and the burden of that weight took its toll in the second half of the season. The Rams’ rushing defense is 18th in the NFL, allowing 105.1 yards per game as it tries to figure out how to stop Johnson. e facing the aforementioned MVP candidate, David Johnson, in the season finale. Los Angeles gives up an average of 23.3 points, but the fatigued defensive unit gave up 163 in the last five games. That is an average of 32.6 points and a major reason why the Rams have lost all five contests in their six-game slide.

The Rams offense is the worst in the NFL. The squad averages 14.5 points and 272 total yards a game. That is dead last in the NFL. Los Angeles ranks 31st in rushing in the NFL with an average of 80 yards a game. If there is a tiny bright spot to the offense in the 2016 season, wide receiver Kenny Britt will finish the season as the first player since Torry Holt to gain more than 1,000 yards receiving in a season. Holt recorded 1,189 in 2007. Heading into the contest with the Cardinals, Britt already amassed 1,002 yards on 68 receptions.

The Cardinals can finish the season 7-8-1 with a win, but after a very successful 2015 campaign, the team and coach Bruce Arians expected more. Quarterback Carson Palmer has not played up to expectations in 2016, but critical errors at key times cost the team wins. The Cardinals have a top-five defense and a top-15 offense in the NFL, but special teams have not been consistent.

While kicker Chandler Catanzaro beat the Seahawks in Week 16 with his 43-yard field goal as time expired, three of the four games Arizona lost because of special teams were on missed kicks against the Patriots, Seahawks and Dolphins.