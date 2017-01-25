Roger Goodell doesn’t think handing trophy to Tom Brady would be awkward

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell does not believe that handing Tom Brady the Lombardi Trophy would not be awkward if the New England Patriots win the Super Bowl.

“Not for a second,” Goodell said. “This is one of the great opportunities. We have two dominant teams playing in the Super Bowl. The Patriots and Falcons have both earned the opportunity to be there. They deserve it and whoever wins that championship is going to have to earn it because these are great teams. I'm going to be thrilled. Tom Brady is one of the all-time greats. He has been for several years. He's on the precipice of at least potentially winning his fifth Super Bowl ring. He's an extraordinary player, great performer and surefire Hall of Famer so it would be an honor.”

Watch Goodell's comments below:

Goodell did not attend the AFC Championship and has not been at Gillette Stadium since the Deflategate scandal hit Brady with a four-game suspension at the start of the season. Fans chanted “Roger, Roger, Roger” and “Where is Roger” at Gillette Stadium during New England's 36–17 win over the Steelers.

The Patriots face the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI on February 5.

