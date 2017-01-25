Roger Goodell says it would be ‘an honor’ to hand Tom Brady a trophy at the Super Bowl

Roger Goodell joined Colin Cowherd on Wednesday’s episode of “The Herd,” and after touching on the Chargers’ controversial move to Los Angeles and the NFL’s stance on marijuana, the NFL commissioner answered a question on the minds of many Patriots fans ahead of Super Bowl LI: How would you feel if you have to hand Tom Brady a trophy in Houston?

Goodell said be wouldn’t be uncomfortable “for a second,” and went on to call Brady a “surefire Hall of Famer.”

“Tom Brady is one of the all-time greats. He has been for several years. He’s on the precipice of at least potentially winning his fifth Super Bowl ring. He’s an extraordinary player, a great performer and a surefire Hall of Famer, so it would be an honor.”