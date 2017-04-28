WATCH: Fans mercilessly boo Roger Goodell for second consecutive night at NFL draft

Roger Goodell was booed at the NFL draft on Thursday, and he was booed again at the draft on Friday.

Philadelphia fans, who famously booed Santa Claus, showed no mercy as Friday's festivities began.

Goodell even showed a small degree of self-awareness, making a joke about the booing. If Goodell hoped his little joke would cause fans to show him sympathy, well—his plan didn't work.

I wonder what will happen when Goodell shows up on Saturday.

