Roderick Johnson, OT, Florida State: 2017 NFL Draft Scouting Report

Roderick Johnson, a 2014 four-star recruit, started 31 of 34 career games for Florida State, all at left tackle.

Roderick Johnson broke into the starting lineup as a true freshman, forcing 2015 first-round pick Cameron Erving inside to center. Johnson would start the final five games of the 2014 season, beginning a streak of 31 consecutive starts. He played in the same offensive system all three years, protecting the blindside of four different starting quarterbacks.

Johnson won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, which is awarded to the top offensive lineman in the Atlantic Coast Conference, in both 2015 and 2016. He possesses very good size on a wide frame with good athletic ability.

Measureables

Height: 6’7”

Weight: 311 lbs.

Games Watched

2016: Florida, Louisville, North Carolina, Ole Miss

2015: Clemson

Strengths

As a pass blocker, Roderick Johnson displays good mental processing skills as he diagnoses the defensive formation and understands who to block and where his quarterback is at all times. On the play shown below, Johnson recognizes the blitz to his left. He sets up quickly after the snap and picks up the blitzing defender. As a result, the quarterback has enough time in the pocket to deliver a touchdown pass.

In the run game, Roderick Johnson explodes off the ball quickly and smoothly as a result of good athletic ability. He possesses a solid lateral power step to the inside which allows him to slide and reach block at a high level.

He displays very good play speed as he gets to the second level quickly and finds a defender to block. The following plays highlight Johnson’s ability to climb to the second level in more ways than one. In the first play against Clemson, he initially assists with a double team before heading to the second level and picking up the box safety. These two blocks create a big hole for Dalvin Cook.

The second play is on a stretch run where Johnson is asked to roll to his left and lead block. He’s very quick out of his stance and accelerates to the point of attack. He shows off very good lateral agility and finishes aggressively, flattening the North Carolina defender on the move.

As a result of the athletic ability and vision Johnson possesses to block defenders on the move, he is best suited to play in a zone blocking scheme.

Weaknesses

Patience is not a strong point for Roderick Johnson in pass protection. Especially against wide edge rushers he panics, causing technique to fall apart. That is clear on this play against Louisville’s Devonte Fields. Johnson is so concerned with protecting the edge that he opens his shoulders early and is easily beaten to the inside.

Despite his length, Johnson does a poor job of initiating contact versus the defender. He displays a marginal initial punch and allows the defender to get into his chest and push him back towards the quarterback.

Johnson does a better job of initiating contact in the run game, however he does so with his head and shoulders rather than his hands. This is a result of being a waist bender, as Johnson possesses adequate flexibility and does not keep his back straight. This limits his ability to fuel blocks with his lower body and drive defenders off the line of scrimmage.

Overall

Overall, Roderick Johnson is a developmental right tackle at the next level who wins with athletic ability and vision. He’s not someone who is technically sound enough to protect a quarterback’s blindside. Someone with Johnson’s size and athletic ability should be a first-round pick in the NFL Draft. The reason why he likely won’t be is technique. Johnson possesses tremendous length, but he’s extremely raw and doesn’t know how to use that length to his advantage.

From a prospect standpoint, Johnson is similar to Andrus Peat, a first-round pick in 2015 by the New Orleans Saints. The two are nearly identical in terms of height, weight and length. Like Johnson, Peat struggled with technique, especially against edge rushers. Peat does hold the power advantage, which is why he was selected in round one and Johnson is a projected day two pick.

While Peat struggled at both tackle positions, he does appear to have found a home at left guard. Is that where Johnson will wind up in the NFL? Possibly down the road, but he should be given every opportunity to play tackle. Teams running a zone blocking scheme should begin to look at Johnson in round two of the 2017 NFL Draft.

