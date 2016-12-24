Robert Griffin III suffers concussion, was sacked seven times in win over Chargers

The Cleveland Browns have struggled to protect their quarterbacks this season, and that trend continued Sunday. Robert Griffin III was sacked seven times and suffered a concussion during the Browns’ 20-17 win over the Chargers, Cleveland’s first victory of the season.

The Browns have gone through six quarterbacks this season. Griffin, Josh McCown, Terrelle Pryor, Charlie Whitehurst, Kevin Hogan and Cody Kessler have taken snaps this season for 1-14 Cleveland.

Griffin completed 17 of 25 attempts for 164 yards Sunday before being knocked out in the fourth quarter.