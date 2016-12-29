Robert Griffin III out of concussion protocol, eligible to play vs. Steelers

The Cleveland Browns don’t have anything to play for in Week 17 after nabbing win No. 1 on Saturday, but at least they’ll have their starter at quarterback. Robert Griffin III suffered a concussion against the Chargers and entered the league’s protocol.

After seeing an independent neurologist on Thursday, though, he was cleared to return to the field.

QB Robert Griffin III saw an independent neurologist this morning and has been cleared to return to play.#CLEvsPIT — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 29, 2016

This will allow the Browns to get one last look at RG3 before the offseason, when they can opt to move on from him without much penalty. Ahead of 2017, the Browns need to figure out their quarterback situation, whether it’s Cody Kessler as the starter, RG3 coming back for another year, or a top-10 pick leading them.

This season, Griffin has just 654 yards in four starts with zero touchdown passes and two interceptions. He has rushed for 158 yards and two touchdowns. His cap hit will go up to $9.25 million next season if he’s on the roster.