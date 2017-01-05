Robby Anderson should be given more attention in 2017

From undrafted to exceeding expectations, wide receiver Robby Anderson should be given more attention by New York Jets coaches in the 2017 offseason for his sophomore year.

This season may not have been all that great for the New York Jets, but it was pretty successful for undrafted wide receiver, Robby Anderson. After beating the odds this season, the Jets need to pay more attention to him in the offseason. He could easily end up being a diamond in the rough.

Anderson racked up 587 yards this season with 42 catches and two touchdowns. These stats may not look like superstar numbers, but since he wasn’t a full-time starter, he wasn’t going to get all-pro numbers. However, these numbers should give the Jets’ coaching staff a reason to pay more attention to Anderson in the offseason.

Just from his highlights, it’s clear that he wanted to win and succeed. He wasn’t running sluggish routes like other receivers on the team, and he was giving it his all on every single catch he made.

He averaged 14 yards per reception, which means he got first downs. This is definitely a key feature in a wide receiver because a quarterback doesn’t want to always throw to a receiver who isn’t near the first down marker. Sometimes he needs a check down player who is fast enough, and willing enough to get across that marker.

Make no mistake about it, this guy is good. However, the coaching staff will never know exactly how good he is until they put him in with the starters during training camp and practice. There, he will be able to truly show his skill-set and possibly win a full-time starting job.

This team shouldn’t keep trying to force the veterans into starting roles if they can’t perform. If, say, Brandon Marshall, their current starting veteran receiver, doesn’t live up to expectations in the offseason, then put young talent. Perhaps someone like Quincy Enunwa would thrive in that position and put Anderson in as the inside receiver.

If this is done, the team will be able to get a closer look at their young talent, and then make the correct decision on who to start at wide receiver. I would definitely give Enunwa and Anderson a whole lot more attention this offseason. They could usher in a new era of youth and speed at the positional group.

