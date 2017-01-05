Rob Gronkowski has a role in an upcoming movie

Rob Gronkowski clearly has interests outside of football, so it was probably only a matter of time before he made a move into entertainment.

A back injury will keep Rob Gronkowski off the field for as long as the New England Patriots’ playoff run lasts this year, but he is probably healthy enough to do things outside the physical demands of football. “Gronk” clearly likes to party, without being a distraction to his team, and he has some other interests outside of football.

To that end, Gronkowski’s acting debut is set to hit movie theaters this spring.

You Can’t Have It: Gronk to star in drama thriller https://t.co/u0d2PQ2S2s pic.twitter.com/pJxrwqKiH8 — Kari Van Horn (@KariVanHorn) January 5, 2017

Per IMDB, You Can’t Have It will hit theaters on Mar. 17. The biggest named actors/actresses in the movie are Armand Assante (Hoffa, Striptease) and Joanna Krupa (Planet of the Apes-2001), with BMX bicycle racer turned actor Matthew Pohlkamp also in a starring role. The trailer, which can be viewed on this website, makes the movie look like a very cheesy attempt at drama and Gronkowski only shows up at the very end of the clip.

Gronkowski appears to play a cop in the movie, and he confirmed that to TMZ way back in April of 2015. The TMZ article says Dan Gronkowski also plays a cop in the movie, so two “Gronk” brothers are clearly better than one in this case.

Gronkowski has said he’s into the Hollywood scene, so a willingness to dabble in acting is not a surprise. But once this movie hits theaters to whatever degree it does, with subsequent release in other mediums, Gronkowski will surely be subject to good-natured ridicule from his NFL brethren.

This article originally appeared on