Rob Gronkowski Crashes White House Press Briefing During Patriots Visit (Video)

Ever the jokester and the one to have fun, New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski crashed the White House Press Briefing during the team’s visit.

On Wednesday, the New England Patriots paid the customary Super Bowl Champion visit to the White House. Though there were several notable players who elected not to attend, the majority of the team and Bill Belichick were still in the nation’s capital to meet the president and the staff. Of course, Rob Gronkowski treated the event like everything else in his life and decided to have some fun and go off the rails a bit.

Also on Wednesday morning, White House press secretary Sean Spicer was giving his customary Press Briefing. With Gronk in the building, though, he probably should’ve expected that this wouldn’t be like every other briefing.

While the press secretary was preparing to respond to one of the questions from a media member present at the briefing, the Patriots tight end poked his head around the curtain behind Spicer. In understated and hilarious fashion, Gronk asked Spicer if he needed any help. Though it still could’ve been, Spicer’s caught-off-guard type of reaction seemed to indicate that he wasn’t expecting that to happen:

New England Patriots tight end @RobGronkowski crashes White House press briefing: “Sean, need some help?” https://t.co/9qgcR9JkwF — CNN (@CNN) April 19, 2017

Who other than Rob Gronkowski could pull something like this and have everyone laughing?

This would certainly have to be one of the most memorable moments in the history of sports teams visiting the White House. Right up there with Forrest Gump drinking ’bout 15 Dr. Peppers. Such prestigious company that Gronk is now beside in that regard.

