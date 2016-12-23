Right OT a Weakness no More For Oakland Raiders

It’s been a long time coming for Menelik Watson!

In 2013, Oakland Raiders GM Reggie McKenzie drafted Menelik Watson in the second round. He was to be a part of what would eventually be the best offensive line in the NFL. But the strong, extremely athletic Watson hasn’t been able to stay healthy.

He has played in a total of 25 of a possible 48 games due to injury since becoming a Raider. And as a result, the Raiders have the second best offensive line in the NFL this year so far. Yes, the Dallas Cowboys are No. 1 because Austin Howard has been the weak link.

Howard had a great year in Watson’s stead last year but this year, he hasn’t been so good. Watson actually took his starting job back this year but he pulled a groin and missed time. He’s been easing his way back as a sixth lineman end in jumbo packages.

But enough is enough after Howard gave up another two sacks against the San Diego Chargers Sunday. So the Raiders are making the switch at right tackle. Watson will start Saturday’s home game against Indianapolis if there is no other injury.

The Raiders’ offensive line, almost foolproof with three Pro Bowlers from left tackle to center. Right guard Gabe Jackson is actually an alternate on the AFC squad. If Watson can stay healthy, the Raiders’ offensive line will be foolproof and the best in football.

Guys like Von Miller and Justin Houston won’t be able to take advantage of the right side anymore. Then an offensive line that already gives up the least sacks in the NFL will give up even less. And the blocking in the running game will be much better as well!

Lookout playoffs, the Raiders are coming!

