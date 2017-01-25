Rick Spielman on the future of the Vikings QB position and Adrian Peterson

Rick Spielman recently spoke with Sirius XM NFL Radio to discuss the future of the Minnesota Vikings quarterbacks and running back Adrian Peterson.

Even though the Super Bowl hasn’t even been played yet, NFL teams that didn’t make it to the big dance are working hard to improve their team for the 2017 season, and that includes the Minnesota Vikings.

The offseason brings tough decisions. While some teams and changing cities, others are changing coaching staff and players. For the Vikings, that means it’s time to make some tough calls on players with high salaries and figure out positions where the future seems cloudy.

Recently, Minnesota general manager Rick Spielman spoke on SiriusXM NFL Radio about his preparations and some of the hard decisions he may have to make. Here is an excerpt as shared on Soundcloud By SiriusXM NFL Radio:

There are some interesting things being said here by the Vikings general manager.

First, the future of Adrian Peterson was discussed. Spielman was very non-committal about any answers, but the fact it wasn’t a definitive statement that the team wants him back or could part ways leaves the entire situation up in the air.

“Right now we’re assessing everything, we’re assessing our whole football team,” Spielman said. “Adrian Peterson is under contract with the Minnesota Vikings next year and he’s been a valuable part of our organization. I think he’s a Hall of Fame running back and we’re just going through the process, but we have to evaluate everything.”

Also, the future of the quarterback position was brought up. When Teddy Bridgewater returns to health, there is a chance the Vikings could have both him and Sam Bradford available. However, Spielman insists there is “not an issue” at all on that front and the focus is on Bridgewater returning to the team.

This offseason should be an interesting one, with several holes to fill and one massive decision to be made on the Minnesota Vikings running back situation. Rick Spielman will have his work cut out for him, and his decisions will have a major impact on the future of the franchise.

