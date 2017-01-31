Rex Ryan speaks on coaching future, Bills

Rex Ryan had a lot to say about his future as an NFL coach and about the Buffalo Bills in an interview.

We all know Rex Ryan as the loud-mouth coach who drafted Mark Sanchez and went to two straight AFC Championship games with the Jets, losing both. Well, the loudmouth quality is still there, which is strange for a coach who has not made the playoffs since 2010.

Ryan was fired by the Buffalo Bills before the final game of the 2016 season. Ryan signed a five-year contract to go to Buffalo and was fired right before the end of year two. He went 15-16 as their head coach.

He saw more success in New York, for the first two seasons anyway. After an 11-5 season in 2010 and a second straight trip to the conference final game, he never saw another winning season. Despite your personal feelings about Ryan, he is not a head coach. Defensive coordinator jobs all around the league were calling his name, but he made it clear he was not interested.

The longtime coach said that defensive coordinator jobs do not interest him at all and he will pursue a TV career, for now.

When it comes to the Bills, there are no hard feelings. Or are there?

“I’m really not that bitter and maybe that $15 million is one of the reasons,” Ryan said to the New York Daily News. “I’m not bitter, man. … Yeah, I’m hurt. I was hurt by it. There’s no question. But bitter ain’t how I feel.”

Sounds like he may be holding onto some hard feelings, especially after saying he will not be rooting for the Bills.

“I don’t wish them bad will,” Ryan explained. “I don’t. But I don’t wish them luck, either. I’ll be honest: I don’t wish them good luck. I don’t wish them bad luck. I just don’t wish them luck. I wish the Jets luck.”

What made Ryan so unlikeable to certain people was his way of guaranteeing victory and championships wherever he went and never following through. Patriots coach Bill Belichick or QB Tom Brady will never guarantee anything. They let their play on the field do the talking. That is what separates the greats from the coaches who basically get hired to get fired.

Oh yeah, and excuses. Ryan spoke on how he did not have the best luck when with Buffalo.

“I wasn’t real lucky coming in there with the situation I did,” Ryan said. “Hey, that’s the way it goes. No excuses. We went in there and did the best we could. I wish things would have been different. I wish Sammy Watkins wouldn’t have had a broken foot and been healthy the whole year. I wish our draft picks would have played.”

Television seems like the perfect place for a man like Rex Ryan, he can say what he wants and won’t have to worry about getting fired for being wrong. As for a head coaching job, let’s just say that defensive coordinator seems more realistic for the future.

