Reuben Foster, LB , Alabama: 2017 NFL Draft Scouting Report

With the 2017 NFL Draft soon approaching, we take a look at one of the top talents in the entire draft, Alabama’s Reuben Foster

One thing is a constant when watching Alabama Crimson Tide football: There is usually a man in the middle that is running the show on defense.

Looking back at middle linebackers to don the Crimson and White during the Nick Saban era, there are quite a few. From Donta’ Hightower to CJ Mosley to Reggie Ragland. There is a new face that is clutching the mantle and he is a legitimate talent.

Linebacker Reuben Foster took home the Butkus Award this past season as the nation’s top linebacker and was a unanimous All-American selection. Coming into the Tide program, Foster was a five-star recruit, ranked 13th overall in the 2013 class. It took a while but Foster got his prime opportunity to shine at Alabama during the 2015 season. The rugged linebacker has shined since then. Let’s take a look at his scouting report.

Measurables

Height: 6’1

Weight: 236 lbs

Strengths: True sideline to sideline ability that most defenses desire from a middle linebacker…..Stands out as a pure tackler; arguably the best tackler in the entire draft class…..Provides intimidating hitting ability; able to apply devastating hits that the ball carriers will feel…..Totaled 115 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and five sacks in the 2016 season…..Explosive at the point of attack…..Able to fill running lanes with solid instincts, penetration, and tackling…..Able to take on blockers and shed; maintaining awareness to locate the ball….Finalist for the 2016 Nagurski Award (Nation’s Best Defense Player)….Sharp play diagnosis in the run game….Athletic frame with impressive strength.

Weaknesses: Does not possess the speed you assume an athletic linebacker would have…..Lacks hip fluidity while in pass coverage; change-of-direction is truly affected….Route diagnosis needs polish…..While a punishing hitter, Foster tends to apply more of a hit instead of a sure tackle on a few more occasions than he should.

Bottom line: Foster is considered the best linebacker in the entire draft and rightfully so. He is not the biggest linebacker out there but his game does not indicate a “tweener”. Foster is a rock in the middle at linebacker and can be a cornerstone piece for the defense trying to build. Compared to last season’s starter at MLB, Reggie Ragland, and it’s clear that Foster is the better athlete and has the higher ceiling. It is hard to envision Foster falling below pick number 15 overall. It is highly likely that he is the first linebacker off the board.

As such with many linebackers that have played at Alabama before him, Foster’s coverage ability can stand a little work. Especially in the phase of turning and running with pass catchers.

However, it is clear that Foster is headed for the top half of the first round. His name can very well come off the board within the top 10. Some mock drafts have placed Foster as high as 2nd overall to the 49ers. That may be a slight reach but wherever Foster lands, he is bound to be a vital piece to a defense.

This article originally appeared on