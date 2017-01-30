Reports: Washington Redskins Expected To Target Bennie Logan In Free Agency

Free agency rumors are beginning to swirl around the NFL. The latest for the Washington Redskins connects them to Bennie Logan.

The NFL offseason is now in full swing. With all but two teams in full offseason mode, rumors are beginning to swirl around the league like crazy. One of the most recent rumors involves the Washington Redskins and their reported interest in Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Bennie Logan.

According to Mark Eckel of NJ.com, the Redskins are expected to pursue Logan in the offseason should he become available. Eckel said the following about the situation:

Eagles defensive tackle Bennie Logan could be one of the more attractive free agents on the market when free agency begins on March 9. And although that is roughly six weeks away, rumors are starting to swirl. According to a person with knowledge of the Washington Redskins’ plan, the Redskins will target Logan if he hits the open market.

Eckel later went on to say that the source requested anonymity as they were not authorized to discuss the subject.

The Redskins interest in Logan makes a great deal of success. They have a glaring hole at the nose tackle position which is where Logan has played for most of his NFL career. He has scheme versatility, fitting in both a 3-4 and a 4-3 defense, and that will be attractive to new defensive coordinator Greg Manusky.

Also helping Logan’s cause is his massive frame. Logan checks in at 6-foot-2, 309 pounds and that makes him an ideal run stuffer. He does still have some ability to rush the passer, he posted a career high 2.5 sacks last year, but that will not be his main job. Adding Logan will almost guarantee an improvement in terms of run defense. He has put up big time tackle numbers for a nose tackle over the course of his four year career, and that production should carry over to his next team.

It is still very possible that the Eagles could re-sign Logan. However, they do have some cap issues and may be more apt to retain some other players. If Logan hits the free agent market, the Redskins could be his best landing spot. It will be interesting to see what happens if he does end up testing the waters and try to find a new team.

