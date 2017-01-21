Reports: San Francisco 49ers To Pursue Kirk Cousins In 2017 Offseason

The Washington Redskins have long had a decision to make about Kirk Cousins. Now, they will face stiff competition from the San Francisco 49ers to land him on a long term deal.

The Washington Redskins have one of the most interesting quarterback conundrums in the NFL. After faring relatively well in two seasons under the leadership of Kirk Cousins, the team has an important decision to make. They have to decide whether or not they want to sign Cousins to a long term, lucrative extension. Until recent weeks, it seemed like the Redskins were by far the best option for Cousins. Now, another place seems to have opened its doors.

The San Francisco 49ers are in dire need of a quarterback, and they may be willing to give Cousins a long term deal. Kyle Shanahan, the team’s new head coach, has worked with Cousins in the past and, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he could lead the pursuit of Cousins in the offseason.

Schefter is absolutely right about the leverage that Cousins has. He can force the hand of the Redskins to either make them pay him more than he is worth, or he could out-price himself badly in hopes of landing with the 49ers. The best option for the team would be to tag and trade Cousins in the event that he is going to leave the Redskins. If they could somehow land the No. 2 overall pick, that would be huge as they could land one of the top defensive end prospects in this class.

Still, it seems like such a deal would take a lot to get done. It all depends on how negotiations would end up going. Regardless, the team would be in good shape if they can retain Cousins or somehow get their hands on another early pick. At the end of the day, so long as the Redskins do not let Cousins walk and get nothing in exchange, then the team should be in fine shape for their future.

