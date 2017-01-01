Reports: Denver Broncos coach Gary Kubiak likely stepping down after finale
One season removed from winning the Super Bowl, Denver Broncos coach Gary Kubiak might be stepping down from his job over health concerns.
According to multiple reports, the 55-year-old Kubiak will heed his family’s concerns and possibly retire after Sunday’s season-ending game against the Oakland Raiders.
Kubiak, 20-11 in his two seasons in Denver, missed a game against the San Diego Chargers earlier this season when he was hospitalized for several days due to migraine issues.
He also suffered a stroke and collapsed on the field while coaching the Houston Texans in 2013.
The Broncos, after winning a title in Kubiak’s first year, were eliminated from playoff contention when they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16.
He would be leaving with an 81-75 record in 10 years as a head coach, with a 5-2 record — and the aforementioned title run — in the playoffs.