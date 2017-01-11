Report: Vance Joseph expected to be named next head coach of Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos are reportedly closing in on hiring Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph as their next head coach.

The coaching carousel is starting to slow down a tad in the NFL. With the Jacksonville Jaguars removing the interim tag on Doug Marrone to make him their full-time head coach in 2017, it seems that the Denver Broncos will soon have their head coaching vacancy filled.

According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, “the Broncos are expected to name Vance Joseph as their next head coach by the end of the day.”

The #Broncos are expected to name Vance Joseph as their head coach by the end of the day, sources say. Was happening when he walked back in. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 11, 2017

Joseph had been the defensive coordinator for the Miami Dolphins, who made the 2016 AFC Playoffs this season. He will replace former head coach/former Broncos backup quarterback Gary Kubiak after two years on the job.

Joseph was a front-runner for this vacancy with the Broncos organization. The only other candidate that seemed to have a legitimate shot at getting the gig was Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan.

While the Miami defense largely struggled in 2016, Joseph has been keen on player development. He’s helped turned former Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Tony Lippett into a starting-level defensive back in two years out of college.

Joseph supposedly dominated his interview. Getting ringing endorsements from Kubiak and Dolphins head coach/former Broncos offensive coordinator only helps. Joseph was a defensive backs coach on Kubiak’s Houston Texans (2011-13) and was with Gase in Miami this year.

Clearly Joseph is the next up-and-coming defensive-minded head coach in football. That being said, there are two major concerns with this hiring: 1.) Denver has severe limitations on offense. Can Joseph put together a strong offensive staff in his first head coaching opportunity 2.) Does this mean beloved defensive coordinator Wade Phillips is on the way out? He will be 70 next season.

Denver is choosing to again win with defense. We can trust general manager John Elway’s eye for talent, but can Joseph win enough games with either Paxton Lynch or Trevor Siemian as his starting quarterback? Joseph’s success in Denver rides heavily on their development as NFL quarterbacks.

