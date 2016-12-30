Report: Tony Romo will play Sunday vs the Eagles

According to sources, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo will play during a portion of the team’s final regular season game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

It’s been over a year since Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo has taken a meaningful regular season snap for America’s Team. November 26, 2015 to be exact. Now, according to reports, Romo will be making his return under center in the Cowboys final game of the regular season against the Eagles in Philadelphia this Sunday.

According to ESPN NFL Insiders Adam Schefter and Todd Archer, the Cowboys plan on playing all three of their quarterbacks in Philly. That includes rookie starter Dak Prescott, back-up Mark Sanchez and the aforementioned Romo. It is unclear exactly how much each quarterback will participate in a game that has no playoff implications whatsoever.

Romo, who suffered a compression fracture in his lower back in the Cowboys third preseason game in late August, has been practicing with the team for the last month. But the stellar play of Prescott has kept the now healthy 36-year old veteran on the sidelines. The Cowboys brass likely see’s Sunday’s meaningless game as a way to give Romo some real game action before the team dives into the playoffs.

Regardless of how Romo plays on Sunday, it’s clear that Prescott is the Cowboys quarterback of the future. It’s been speculated that the aging gunslinger will likely seek a trade in the offseason so that he can pursue becoming a starter elsewhere.

The Cowboys are certainly taking a risk by playing Romo this Sunday. The veteran’s age and injury will likely make some NFL general managers leery of any sort of trade talks in the offseason. If Romo plays poorly or gets injured in this contest, it would probably hurt his value.

Regardless, it appears the Cowboys are willing to take that risk in exchange for Romo knocking off some of the rust his long layoff has likely built up. At least the veteran’s appearance now makes an all but irrelevant contest in Week 17 of the NFL regular season must watch television. You’re welcome NFL ratings.

