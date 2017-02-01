Report: Texans not an option for Tony Romo

Tony Romo is expected to leave the Dallas Cowboys this coming offseason, but the Houston Texans are not expected to acquire the 36 year-old star.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network is reporting that the Texans are not one of the places that Romo could end up in 2017 with his career with the Cowboys all but over.

#Texans are not a Romo landing spot. So this makes sense. https://t.co/xsS9GhOpt9 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 1, 2017

While Romo wouldn’t be a long term solution for the Texans he wouldn’t be a bad option given the fact that this team is ready to win now. You could argue that they have one of the most talented rosters in the NFL, aside from the quarterback position of course.

I also see why Houston isn’t interested in acquiring Romo. He’s injury prone and they would have to pay him around what they’re currently giving Brock Osweiler. That would be too much of an investment for them to make into the quarterback position.

The best move is for the Texans to draft a quarterback. And that’s what owner Bob McNair said they will likely do when he spoke to the media on Wednesday.

As the draft approaches, I’ll come out with an article on which quarterbacks the Texans should consider drafting this year.

