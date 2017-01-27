Report: Teddy Bridgewater to miss entire 2017 season for Vikings

The quarterback’s serious knee injury will reportedly prevent him from playing in another game for the Minnesota Vikings at least until 2018.

When Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater went down with a severe knee injury last August, the initial diagnosis certainly did not look good. But since then, Bridgewater’s positive attitude and determination has surrounded his chances of a full recovery with a bit more optimism.

If he ever does return to the football field, unfortunately it does not look like it will happen in 2017.

According to Bleacher Report’s Jason Cole, Bridgewater likely will not be cleared to play again until March of 2018.

Citing a source close to the Vikings, Cole was told that doctors have determined that a recovery process lasting 19 months is the best case scenario for the quarterback.

The news is a bit depressing for those who were hoping to see Bridgewater back under center for Minnesota next season. But it just reiterates how severe of an injury it was.

Two former NFL players have suffered a similar injury in the past and were never able to recover enough to make it back onto the field. Obviously the hope is for Bridgewater to make a full recovery and return to the team, but the chances of that actually happening is something that most may need to realize are not as high as they might have hoped.

Luckily for the Vikings, they do have a capable option at quarterback for 2017 in Sam Bradford. A full offseason in Minnesota should even help Bradford improve upon his most recent season in which he arguably played the best football of his career.

This article originally appeared on