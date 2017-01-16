Report: Tamba Hali to play in 2017

The Kansas City Chiefs are going to have at least one more year of Tamba Hali, who barely played in Sunday night’s 18-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Hali is one of the greatest Chiefs to ever put on the pads. The only player with more sacks in franchise history is Derrick Thomas, a man that now resides permanently in Canton at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. After last night, some began wondering if we had seen the last of No. 91.

As it turns out, Hali appears to be coming back for at least one more year. He’s signed through 2018, although the structure of the contract would have you believe this will be his final go-around in Kansas City.

#Chiefs OLB Tamba Hali intends to play another year – at least – a source tells me. — Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) January 16, 2017

Hali is due $8 million next season, and his deal all but prohibits the Chiefs from releasing him. If he plays, it would absolutely be in red and gold. At this juncture, one would imagine he is coming back for two things. One last chance to win the Super Bowl, and that he really enjoys being around the players. Yes, money factors in, but by all indications Hali has been smart with his finances. He gave quite a gift to his native Liberia during the Ebola crisis.

This article originally appeared on