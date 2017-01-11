Report: San Francisco 49ers to interview Terry McDonough for general manager

The San Francisco 49ers will interview Arizona Cardinals vice president of player personnel Terry McDonough for their general manager vacancy on Friday.

While the San Francisco 49ers will be looking for their fourth head coach in as many seasons, the organization is making it a priority to land its best candidate for general manager to replace Trent Baalke. One name to keep an eye on is Arizona Cardinals vice president of player personnel Terry McDonough.

According to Comcast SportsNet’s Matt Maiocco, McDonough will interview with the 49ers organization for their general manager vacancy on Friday. He will be the seventh general manager candidate the 49ers will interview for their vacancy.

McDonough comes from a highly successful sports family. His father Will McDonough was the legendary sportswriter for the Boston Globe. Two of McDonough’s brothers have lucrative gigs in the sports world. Ryan McDonough is the general manager of the NBA’s Phoenix Suns. Sean McDonough is the play-by-play broadcaster on ESPN’s Monday Night Football with Jon Gruden.

This is by no means a general manager candidate on name recognition alone for the 49ers. Arizona has been one of the best front offices in the NFL the last several seasons under general manager Steve Keim. The Cardinals are shrewd at extracting talent in the NFL Drafts, and McDonough has been the perfect complimentary piece to Keim in the Valley of the Sun for the last four seasons.

It is now obvious that the recently dysfunctional 49ers are planning to hire a general manager before finding a head coaching candidate to replace Chip Kelly. 49ers owner Jed York wants to make an honest effort out of this trip on the coaching/general manager carousel. York has interviewed a ton of candidates for both jobs and doesn’t seem to be done in the search.

With three of the six NFL head coaching vacancies filled as of Wednesday evening, only San Francisco, the San Diego Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams have not found their next head coach. Don’t be surprised if the last head coaching vacancy is the 49ers job. San Francisco still has to find its next general manager. It could very well be McDonough.

