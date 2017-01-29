Report: San Francisco 49ers hiring John Lynch as next general manager

The San Francisco 49ers have reportedly hired John Lynch to be their next general manager

According to ESPN’s Adam Scheftler, the San Francisco 49ers are going to hire John Lynch to be their next general manager.

49ers are giving John Lynch an almost unprecedented six-year deal to become their GM, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 30, 2017

The 49ers will sign Lynch to an unprecedented six-year contract to serve as their general manager. Lynch played in the NFL for 15 seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos. Lynch was named to nine Pro Bowls and won a Super Bowl with the Bucs. But despite his potential Hall of Fame on-field resume, Lynch has no front office experience.

After failing to make the New England Patriots in 2008, Lynch retired. In November 2008, Lynch joined Fox’s NFL coverage. Over the past eight season, Lynch has worked as a color commentator for Fox.

The 49ers have gone through an extensive search, attempting to find their next head coach and general manager. The 49ers fired both Chip Kelly and Trent Baalke following the team’s 2-14 season. Baalke joined the 49ers organization in 2005. In 2011, he was named their general manager.

The 49ers are expected to hire Kyle Shanahan to be their next head coach. Lynch played for Mike Shanahan’s Broncos teams but has worked with Kyle before. The relationship between coach and general manager will be one to watch. If the 49ers go ahead and hire Shanahan, you can assume one of two things: Lynch approves of the hire, or 49ers CEO Jed York has made the decision to hire Shanahan without any input from Lynch.

The lack of front office experience is concerning for Lynch and the 49ers. The 49ers roster has limited talent on it, and a big question mark at quarterback. With the draft and free agency just a few months away, Lynch is already behind the eight ball.

It is not the first time that an NFL team has hired a Hall of Fame player to run their front office. The Denver Broncos hired former quarterback John Elway in 2011 and the Broncos won Super Bowl 50. But Elway did have some front office experience. From 2003 until 2008, Elway served as the CEO and co-owner of the Arena Football League’s Colorado Crush.

