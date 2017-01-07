Report: Pat Shurmur to remain Vikings’ offensive coordinator in 2017

The Minnesota Vikings will reportedly remove the interim tag from current offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and keep him in the same role next season.

Remember when the Minnesota Vikings hired Pat Shurmur as their new tight ends coach last year? Many scoffed at the idea that he was hired just to coach the team’s tight ends and instead suggested that he would be the eventual replacement for then Vikings offensive coordinator Norv Turner.

Well Minnesota had to change Shurmur’s role a little faster than they may have planned when Turner resigned halfway through the 2016 season and Shurmur took over the duties as the team’s interim offensive coordinator.

On Saturday, ESPN’s Ben Goessling cited a league source that the Vikings will be removing Shurmur’s interim tag and name him the team’s full-time offensive coordinator for at least the 2017 season.

The news is good for the players that will be returning to Minnesota’s offense next year as they have already become familiar with the coach’s scheme. His return is especially a good sign for Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford, as the two have worked together in the NFL now for a total of three seasons.

Since the team now knows that Shurmur will continue to lead the offense next year, they can focus on signing and drafting players this offseason that best fit his scheme.

