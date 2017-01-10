Report: Panthers’ Sean McDermott frontrunner for Bills job

Panthers DC Sean McDermott is the front-runner for the Bills head coaching job, per Vic Carucci of Buffalo News

The Bills could finalize a deal for Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott in the next couple of days, potentially replacing Rex Ryan as the Bills head coach. Anthony Lynn, the Bills interim head coach, had been previously considered to be the front-runner. However, it seems the Bills want a more defensive mind to manage their team.

McDermott has been interviewed by the Bills, Chargers ,and today by the 49ers for head coaching gigs.

#Bills are zeroed in on Sean McDermott as their next HC. Could have something finalized in the next day or so. — Vic Carucci (@viccarucci) January 11, 2017

He led the Panthers’ sixth-ranked scoring defense in 2015 to the Super Bowl, but hit some rough times this past season (as the Panthers have overall) by ranking only 26th.

Regardless, the Bills have been in desperate need of a new defensive mind to get the most out of their defense and someone to lure the their mind out of the mediocrity they’ve been stuck in. What he does with quarterback Tyrod Taylor will certainly be of interest. Taylor has played well at times this season but Bills ownership has shown an interest in showing him the door. Taylor has been stuck around a mediocre supporting cast and it doesn’t help Sammy Watkins is rarely available.

The Bills haven’t been to the playoffs since 1999. Their fanbase has been stuck dreaming about years past, and ownership is frustrated. It makes sense for them to bring in a new face.

McDermott is 42 and has never been a head coach at any level, and he’s been the Panthers defensive coordinator since 2011. Maybe taking a guy with no head coaching experience is a good thing. Someone with a fresh slate, no failures or victories to their name could be exactly what the Bills need. The next head coaching era is near in Buffalo. Will it be marred with mediocrity, or will McDermott make the the Bills playoff drought a distant memory if he’s ultimately hired?

