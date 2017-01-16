Report: Oakland Raiders and Jack Del Rio To Talk Contract Extension

The Oakland Raiders and Head Coach Jack Del Rio will soon begin contract negotiations for a contract extension, following the 12-4 season.

The Oakland Raiders were the surprise of the NFL in 2016, putting together an impressive 12-4 campaign that exceeded the expectations of just about every analyst or expert in the business.

With that type of success comes reward — and that is exactly what is in the works for Head Coach Jack Del Rio. Per Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the Raiders and Del Rio will soon enter negotiations for a contract extension.

Raiders talks with Jack Del Rio on an extension will begin soon. He's an obvious coach of the year candidate. Mark Davis very pleased — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 14, 2017

Del Rio signed a four-year deal prior to the 2015 season, so to even begin discussing a contract season halfway through the deal speaks to how highly both Reggie McKenzie and Mark Davis must value the Bay Area native and lifelong Raiders fan.

As La Canfora mentioned, Del Rio is an obvious candidate for the Coach of the Year.

“BlackJack” Del Rio became the new “Riverboat Ron” in 2016, making several gutsy decisions that directly led to Raiders victories, such as the Week 1 two-point conversion to Michael Crabtree. There was another 4th & 2 touchdown to Crabtree, other two-point conversion successful and several other bold calls made by Del Rio this season.

In 2017, Del Rio will have a new offensive coordinator in Todd Downing and the same defensive coordinator in Ken Norton Jr. The success of these two coaches will go a long way in telling whether or not JDR continues to have the Raiders playing at a high level.

