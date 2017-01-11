Report: Jon Gruden has spoken to Los Angeles Rams, as an advisor

Even if he won’t be their next head coach, Jon Gruden may be helping the Los Angeles Rams hone in on the man who will be.

Jon Gruden may have been willing to listen to a pitch from the Los Angeles Rams to become their next head coach, but there hasn’t been any follow-up to suggest such a proposal came. That said, Gruden’s perspective may be valued by the Rams as they look at candidates to replace Jeff Fisher.

According to Charles Robinson of Yahoo! Sports, Gruden spoke to the Rams in purely an advisory role and offered an “organizational assessment.” Los Angeles has interviewed multiple head coaching candidates, but they may be honing in on Washington Redskins offensive coordinator Sean McVay.

Sources: Sean McVay had a second meeting with the #Rams. Interviewed for head coaching job last week. Things heating up in L.A. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 11, 2017

McVay is just 30 years old (31 on Jan. 24), but he has been Redskins offensive coordinator for the last three seasons and has been with the team as an assistant since 2010. He is also a candidate for the San Francisco 49ers head coaching job, and if McVay were hired by the Rams, 49ers or another team for that role he would become the youngest head coach in NFL history.

The Rams getting advice from Jon Gruden and having a second interview with McVay points to a mutual tie-Redskins’ head coach (on Jon’s brother, obviously) Jay Gruden. It’s worth noting Jay Gruden not only kept McVay as a holdover from Mike Shanahan’s coaching staff, but also promoted him from tight ends coach to offensive coordinator upon taking over.

McVay’s work with Washington’s offense and quarterback Kirk Cousins over the last couple seasons is surely something the Rams noticed, regardless of his age. But in terms of having people in your corner as a head coaching candidate, two Grudens may indeed be better than one.

