Report: John Fox expected to stay as Bears head coach

It appears that the Chicago Bears will retain the services of John Fox as head coach, for at least one more season.

It what may be a bit of a surprise to some, it looks as though John Fox will survive one more season as head coach of the Chicago Bears. A lot of people feel that Fox should be on the hot seat in his second season, especially after only garnering three wins heading into Sunday’s season finale in Minneosta. But that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Bears are expected to retain head coach John Fox and GM Ryan Pace. (via @AdamSchefter) https://t.co/S3xKAzkpdL pic.twitter.com/FtqAYgWpDC — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 1, 2017

Fox is halfway through a four-year deal with the Bears, who will finish at the bottom of the NFC North for the third straight years. They were 6-10 a year ago. After spending four season with the Denver Broncos that saw him help the team to a 46-18 record in that span, he’s not been able to bring that success to a struggling Chicago team. In fact, he’s just 9-22 as head coach of the Bears.

It’s been a long season for the team, especially with injuries. Week 1 starter Jay Cutler has been in and out of the lineup all year, and barely registers as helpful when he is playing. Brian Hoyer looked to bring a ray of hope as backup, but that was derailed when he broke his arm in Week 7.

Naturally a team can’t exactly plan for injuries. They can only work with what they have, and they’ve not had much to work with this year. Veteran Alshon Jeffery only played nine games last year due to injury and served a four-game suspension this year for violating the league’s PED policy.

In fact, the team doesn’t look ready to make any significant changes with their staff. But if Fox wants to have a future with the Bears, he’ll need to drastically improve things next season.

