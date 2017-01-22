Report: Jimmy Raye III Clear Frontrunner for Colts General Manager Opening

According to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, current Indianapolis Colts Vice President of Football Operations Jimmy Raye III is the clear front runner for the team’s open general position in the wake of Ryan Grigson‘s firing:

#Colts interim GM Jimmy Raye III is the clear favorite for the full-time job, sources say. If coach Chuck Pagano has a vote, Raye gets it. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 22, 2017

During Saturday’s press conference, team owner Jim Irsay said that Raye will act as the team’s interim general manager and would be among the candidates interviewed for the team’s vacancy:

“Jimmy Raye is going to be working with head coach Chuck Pagano (for Senior Bowl scouting and prospect evaluation next week),” said Irsay. “Jimmy will interview for the general manager job. We will have an extensive process to interview for general managers.” “Jimmy and I talked this afternoon about the timing that these guys (the Colts scouting department and coaching staff) are leaving for the Senior Bowl Monday afternoon, and some issues we have with the team,” added Irsay. “Again, I think that we’re going to–along with Jimmy have an excellent pool (of general manager candidates) to look at and interview–and we have a lot to offer.”

Despite being Grigson’s ‘right-hand man’ for the past four years, Raye remains highly regarded throughout league circles for his ability as a football operations executive:

Surprised Colts Jimmy Raye didn't get a better shot at SF GM gig. Impressive background and he's highly regarded around the league. — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) January 21, 2017

Me too… Vastly underrated evaluator and team builder. Raye played a key role in building strong rosters in SD. He's ready for a bigger gig https://t.co/tv5BxQWrKV — Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) January 21, 2017

He is the son of Jimmy Raye II, who was a former offensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers among his other NFL coaching jobs and a trailblazer among league coaches.

Prior to joining the Colts 2013, Raye III served as a San Diego Chargers Scout (1996-99), the San Diego Chargers Director of College Scouting (2000-07), and the San Diego Chargers Director of Player Personnel (2008-12).

During his tenure in San Diego, the Chargers had 6 winning seasons with 5 AFC West division titles.

Raye was heavily involved in their football operations when the team selected future Hall of Fame caliber players such as running back LaDainian Tomlinson and quarterback Philip Rivers, while the franchise uncovered another Canton-bound gem in tight end Antonio Gates.

Not to mention, he also helped discover other star players such as wide receiver Vincent Jackson, outside linebacker Shawne Merriman, running back Darren Sproles, running back Michael Turner, center Nick Hardwick, and cornerback Antonio Cromartie among others.

Irsay asserted in Saturday’s press conference that he still valued continuity, and having spent the past four seasons with the Colts, Raye would still provide the Colts with as much.

That being said, a major question for Colts fans would be just how much say Raye had in failed football decisions such as Bjoern Werner, the Trent Richardson trade, and a number of failed free agent signings.

Nevertheless, the fact Raye has always been highly regarded for his performance as a scout and football operations executive shows that he’s at least qualified for the Colts open general manager position and could be worthy of such a promotion.

