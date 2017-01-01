Report: Jim Irsay ‘Very Unhappy’ With Colts Recent Performance

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is ‘very unhappy’ with his team’s recent performance, and the coaches ‘fear change coming’:

As it stands, the Colts have lost 3 of their last 5 games and are set to miss the playoffs for consecutive seasons for the first time in franchise history since 1997-98.

Despite playing in the lowly AFC South–the league’s worst division, the Colts are just 2-3 in the division and were beat out for a playoff spot by a Brock Osweiler and now Tom Savage led Houston Texans team–who were also without J.J. Watt.

Under superstar quarterback Andrew Luck, the offense has held its own this season ranking 8th in average points per game at 25.8 avg. ppg and 11th in total average yards per game at 363.1 avg. total yards per game.

However, it’s the defense that has been the Colts downfall this season, as the unit ranks 24th in allowed average points per game at 24.8 avg points per game and 28th in allowed average total yards per game at 377.1 avg. yards per game.

With Luck set to turn 28 years old early next season, it’s a fair question of whether the Colts have surrounded him with a strong enough supporting cast going forward.

Not to mention, both the defense and offensive line’s pass protection–the latter which has admittedly improved as of late continue to be major deficiencies for the Colts franchise.

After 5 years of the current regime that features general manager Ryan Grigson and head coach Chuck Pagano, it’ll be interesting to see whether a significant change is made this offseason by Irsay and the Colts.

